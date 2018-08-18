TriNet Group Inc (TNET) Insider Michael P. Murphy Sells 3,041 Shares

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) insider Michael P. Murphy sold 3,041 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $172,941.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,418 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,261.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TriNet Group stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.34. 350,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. TriNet Group Inc has a twelve month low of $31.98 and a twelve month high of $60.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 2.38.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 74.08%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in TriNet Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TriNet Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in TriNet Group by 85.7% in the first quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 24,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in TriNet Group by 299.3% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 26,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

