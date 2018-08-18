Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (TRIP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRIP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $49.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th.

In other Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 5,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $300,803.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,403.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 8,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $477,377.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,923 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth $173,386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,553 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after buying an additional 1,233,338 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock in the 2nd quarter worth $55,356,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth $27,454,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth $22,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

TRIP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.55. 707,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,742,330. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 111.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.74. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $62.36.

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The travel company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $433.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.86 million. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. research analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

