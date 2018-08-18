Twilio Inc (TWLO) CFO Sells $1,181,536.95 in Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Lee Kirkpatrick sold 15,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $1,181,536.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lee Kirkpatrick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Monday, July 16th, Lee Kirkpatrick sold 12,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $734,400.00.

On Friday, June 15th, Lee Kirkpatrick sold 15,641 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $924,852.33.

NYSE TWLO traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,625,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,213. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Twilio Inc has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $79.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -99.35 and a beta of -0.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Twilio from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.