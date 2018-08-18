Twin Tree Management LP Cuts Position in Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (CZR)

Twin Tree Management LP reduced its stake in Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CZR) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,746 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Mark P. Frissora purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $955,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Holdren purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,199,150 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CZR. BidaskClub cut shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.22. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.

Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 21.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.71%. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($9.62) EPS. research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

