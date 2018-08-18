Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Stake Lessened by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 67.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,345 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at about $913,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at about $4,217,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 27.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 208,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,374,000 after acquiring an additional 45,080 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 30.0% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sally Grimes sold 19,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,325,913.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas P. Hayes sold 20,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,390,907.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,610 shares of company stock worth $2,727,593 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSN. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down from $79.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.73.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $62.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $56.79 and a one year high of $84.65.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

