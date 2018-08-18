UBS Group AG (UBS) Position Boosted by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,172 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,740 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $8,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Cibc Bank USA purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBS opened at $15.47 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.33.

UBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered UBS Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Societe Generale upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients.

