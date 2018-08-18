Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) Holdings Raised by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 26,869.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,197 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 47,022 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Umpqua by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,103,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,065,000 after acquiring an additional 418,095 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Umpqua by 135.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,006,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,114 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Umpqua by 32.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,332,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,932,000 after acquiring an additional 569,658 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Umpqua by 13.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,984,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,494,000 after acquiring an additional 241,501 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Umpqua by 9.9% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,794,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,421,000 after acquiring an additional 161,658 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UMPQ shares. BidaskClub raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Umpqua from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group set a $24.00 target price on Umpqua and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Umpqua has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $298.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

