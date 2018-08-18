Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) Shares Bought by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 748,185 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 101,436 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $16,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 110,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 187,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 3.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 14.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 152,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Umpqua from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “$22.72” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Hovde Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Umpqua and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 target price on shares of Umpqua and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

UMPQ stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $298.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.67 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

