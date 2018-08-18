United Community Bancorp Inc (UCBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

United Community Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:UCBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd.

United Community Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 13.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of UCBA stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,728. United Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Separately, ValuEngine cut United Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th.

About United Community Bancorp

United Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in Southeastern Indiana. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand accounts, including checking accounts; interest-bearing accounts, such as interest-bearing checking and money market accounts; regular savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as municipal deposits.

