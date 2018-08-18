United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Bought by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 845.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2,857.1% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $121.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $102.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.45 and a twelve month high of $135.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 364.89%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.99.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $203,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

