United States Lime & Minerals Inc (USLM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the construction company on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd.

United States Lime & Minerals has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ:USLM traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,262. United States Lime & Minerals has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $101.40. The firm has a market cap of $426.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.96.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $39.24 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine lowered United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

