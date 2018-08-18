Universa (UTNP) Hits Market Cap of $13.51 Million

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Universa has a market cap of $13.51 million and approximately $236.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Universa token can currently be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Cobinhood. In the last week, Universa has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005087 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015784 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000331 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00280051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00153756 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000192 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011429 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00031876 BTC.

Universa Profile

Universa launched on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,846,396,186 tokens. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News. Universa’s official website is www.universa.io. Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN.

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

