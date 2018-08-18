Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A (UBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A (NYSE:UBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UBA. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.20.

NYSE UBA opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.47, a quick ratio of 17.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $874.28 million, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.34. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $23.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A’s dividend payout ratio is 93.91%.

In related news, VP John T. Hayes sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $86,686.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBA. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A by 94.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A by 187.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 83 properties containing approximately 5.1 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

