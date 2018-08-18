Usca Ria LLC Sells 1,046 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Usca Ria LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 26.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,709,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,216,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,531 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1,383.0% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 2,436,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,286 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,130,000. Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,999,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 17.0% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,004,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,760,000 after purchasing an additional 872,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephen A. Anderson sold 25,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $2,824,222.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,117.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Texas Instruments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.64.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $109.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $79.60 and a fifty-two week high of $120.75. The company has a market capitalization of $107.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 46.80% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 57.94%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

