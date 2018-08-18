USD Partners (USDP) PT Set at $14.00 by B. Riley

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) received a $14.00 target price from equities research analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USD Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of USD Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of USD Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:USDP opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.41. USD Partners has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $268.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in USD Partners by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 96,933 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in USD Partners by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 216,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 150,499 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in USD Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $753,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of USD Partners in the second quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of USD Partners in the first quarter worth $382,000. 27.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

