Vale (VALE) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vale from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of Vale and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vale from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Vale from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vale from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.70.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 20,983,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,890,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.72. Vale has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the second quarter worth $214,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 65.2% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 25,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the second quarter worth $761,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the second quarter worth $1,962,000. Finally, Sensato Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 421.9% during the second quarter. Sensato Investors LLC now owns 1,201,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,403,000 after purchasing an additional 971,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pallets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.