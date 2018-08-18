VALEO/S (VLEEY) Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VLEEY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VALEO/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded VALEO/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. VALEO/S has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $40.44.

VALEO/S Company Profile

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; interior controls products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

