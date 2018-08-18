Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.33

News articles about Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) have been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF earned a news impact score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the exchange traded fund an impact score of 46.5650981263812 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $89.22 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.70 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a $0.332 dividend. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

