Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) is 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 342.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.24 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.83 and a fifty-two week high of $80.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

