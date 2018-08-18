VeriCoin Price Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00002438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinEgg, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.83 million and $103,932.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00043666 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004740 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00247728 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000490 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00061901 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 31,130,239 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info.

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinEgg, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bleutrade and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

