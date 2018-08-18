Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.58.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Verisk Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other news, SVP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $3,817,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,529,175.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel acquired 321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.09 per share, for a total transaction of $37,585.89. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,957.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 996 shares of company stock worth $112,124 and have sold 596,561 shares worth $66,889,140. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 729.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,836,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,337 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,759,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,737 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,773,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,485,000 after purchasing an additional 858,233 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,920,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,819,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.42. The stock had a trading volume of 639,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $78.97 and a 12 month high of $118.13.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.22 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 26.58%. equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.