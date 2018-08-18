Veritone (VERI) PT Lowered to $20.00

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) had its price target lowered by Roth Capital from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen started coverage on Veritone in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Veritone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on Veritone in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Veritone and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Veritone presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.83.

Get Veritone alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. Veritone has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $239.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of -0.94.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 425.69% and a negative return on equity of 98.44%. Veritone’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Veritone will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Veritone by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 35,384 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veritone by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Veritone by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Veritone by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Veritone by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 105,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares in the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.