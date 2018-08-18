Version (V) Price Down 51.9% This Week

Version (CURRENCY:V) traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Version coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, Version has traded down 51.9% against the US dollar. Version has a total market capitalization of $329,888.00 and approximately $162.00 worth of Version was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 409.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00130053 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001921 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010928 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000183 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000461 BTC.

About Version

V is a coin. Version’s total supply is 515,031,899 coins. Version’s official website is version2.org. Version’s official Twitter account is @VersionCrypto.

Buying and Selling Version

Version can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Version directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Version should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Version using one of the exchanges listed above.

