Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 225,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $19,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 1,978.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HRC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

HRC opened at $95.49 on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.91 and a twelve month high of $96.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The medical technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is 20.73%.

In related news, SVP Alton Shader sold 16,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,284.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,143,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 5,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $469,667.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and communications technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

