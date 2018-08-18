Viewray Inc (VRAY) Major Shareholder Sells $1,850,182.60 in Stock

Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 185,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $1,850,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Viewray alerts:

On Friday, August 10th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,368,796 shares of Viewray stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $13,646,896.12.

On Tuesday, August 7th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 169,920 shares of Viewray stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $1,903,104.00.

Shares of Viewray stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Viewray Inc has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $743.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.09). Viewray had a negative return on equity of 353.05% and a negative net margin of 83.84%. The business had revenue of $16.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2255.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Viewray Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

VRAY has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a research report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Viewray presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viewray by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,859,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Viewray by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 96,302 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Viewray by 61.2% in the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 10,767,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Viewray by 8.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 407,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 31,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Viewray by 1,100.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 32,566 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Viewray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viewray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.