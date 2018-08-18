Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (VIPS) Holdings Cut by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIPS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 3,978.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,017,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 11.2% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 145,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 14,631 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Vipshop in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Vipshop in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop in the second quarter valued at $878,000. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. CLSA lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Vipshop from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $7.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.84. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $19.14.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.51%. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

