Virco Mfg. (VIRC) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Virco Mfg. earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 44.2068271225743 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Virco Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd.

VIRC remained flat at $$5.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,199. The company has a market capitalization of $75.25 million, a PE ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Virco Mfg. has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $6.05.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. equities research analysts predict that Virco Mfg. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

