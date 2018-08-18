Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.42 Million Holdings in JD.Com Inc (JD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in JD.Com by 58.0% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 420,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,018,000 after buying an additional 154,335 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in JD.Com by 23.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 847,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,316,000 after buying an additional 163,055 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in JD.Com by 26.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 25,984 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in JD.Com by 60.3% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 950,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,500,000 after buying an additional 357,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in JD.Com in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.Com stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. JD.Com Inc has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,222.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.49.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.35. JD.Com had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $122.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JD shares. ValuEngine lowered JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. JD.Com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.36.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

