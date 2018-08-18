Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,400 Shares of Progressive Corp (PGR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4,577.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,306,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,219 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,676,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,692 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,081,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,040,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,554 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,910,000. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

NYSE PGR opened at $66.28 on Friday. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $66.42. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Progressive had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $452,280.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,002.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 455,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,017,517.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,503 shares of company stock worth $1,913,041. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Progressive to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.