Visa Inc (V) is Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.5% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 116,974 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 33,179 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 703,662 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $93,200,000 after purchasing an additional 116,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $509,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $3,522,995.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,232 shares in the company, valued at $8,185,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $967,749.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $141.33 on Friday. Visa Inc has a one year low of $101.94 and a one year high of $143.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $284.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 47.91% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Visa to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Visa to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.87.

Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

