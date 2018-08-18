Vulcano (VULC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3,352.00

Vulcano (CURRENCY:VULC) traded down 44.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Vulcano has a total market capitalization of $485,797.00 and $3,352.00 worth of Vulcano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcano coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, YoBit and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Vulcano has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00882329 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002707 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002969 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00043850 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Safe Exchange Coin (SAFEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000285 BTC.

About Vulcano

Vulcano is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2017. Vulcano’s total supply is 7,492,339,325 coins and its circulating supply is 7,423,450,770 coins. Vulcano’s official website is vulcanocoin.club. Vulcano’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin.

Vulcano Coin Trading

Vulcano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

