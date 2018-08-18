Waltonchain Price Reaches $2.71 (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for about $2.71 or 0.00041399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Coinrail, LATOKEN and Binance. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $108.77 million and $6.13 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $313.50 or 0.04790272 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00216075 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049790 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Dorado (DOR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

WTC is a token. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,144,099 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BitForex, COSS, HitBTC, OKEx, Kucoin, Binance, Cobinhood, Huobi, Coinrail, Coinnest and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.