Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 6,782 Shares of DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,782 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DWDP. Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of DowDuPont by 22,779.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,412,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,087,000 after buying an additional 3,397,828 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DowDuPont by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,458,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,878,000 after buying an additional 2,344,766 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of DowDuPont by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,638,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,383,000 after buying an additional 1,621,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of DowDuPont by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,903,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,292,000 after buying an additional 1,149,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,025,000. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DWDP opened at $67.79 on Friday. DowDuPont Inc has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $77.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DWDP shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.09.

In other news, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 268,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $18,503,909.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,095 shares of company stock valued at $35,702,234 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

