Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) EVP Sells $5,871,000.00 in Stock

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) EVP Avid Modjtabai sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $5,871,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $58.86. The company had a trading volume of 13,737,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,581,734. The stock has a market cap of $283.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $49.27 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Zacks Investment Research cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Sunday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $58.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,463,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,805,000 after buying an additional 91,891 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 156,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after buying an additional 51,212 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

