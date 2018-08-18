Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Position in BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 294,196 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $47,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 7.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 648,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,990,000 after buying an additional 42,605 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 267.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 1,999.5% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 316,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after buying an additional 301,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 15.5% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 14,459 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Mcgill sold 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $145,233.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $211,185.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,521.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BWA opened at $45.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.85. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised BorgWarner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

