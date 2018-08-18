Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Werner Enterprises worth $7,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on WERN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.93.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $36.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $43.95.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $619.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.