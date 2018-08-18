Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (WDO) Director Acquires C$64,800.00 in Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) Director Warwick Morley-Jepson acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,800.00.

Warwick Morley-Jepson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

On Tuesday, May 22nd, Warwick Morley-Jepson acquired 30,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,900.00.

TSE WDO traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$3.24. 303,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,956. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd has a 52-week low of C$1.64 and a 52-week high of C$3.83.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). Wesdome Gold Mines had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of C$31.44 million for the quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WDO. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$3.00 to C$4.70 in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$3.15 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.29.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.