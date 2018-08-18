Western Gas Partners (WES) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.05

Media headlines about Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Western Gas Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the pipeline company an impact score of 46.627482090919 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WES shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Western Gas Partners from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Western Gas Partners from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Western Gas Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Western Gas Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Western Gas Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.77.

Shares of Western Gas Partners stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Western Gas Partners has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Western Gas Partners had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $435.95 million during the quarter. analysts forecast that Western Gas Partners will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Western Gas Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Western Gas Partners’s payout ratio is currently 292.31%.

About Western Gas Partners

Western Gas Partners LP engages in the owning, operating, acquiring, and developing of midstream energy assets. It involves in the gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company was founded in August 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

