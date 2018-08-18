Western Gas Partners (WES) PT Lowered to $51.00 at Morgan Stanley

Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Western Gas Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Western Gas Partners in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Western Gas Partners from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Gas Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Western Gas Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.77.

Get Western Gas Partners alerts:

WES stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $52.27. The company had a trading volume of 412,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,938. Western Gas Partners has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Western Gas Partners had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $435.95 million for the quarter. equities analysts predict that Western Gas Partners will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. This is a boost from Western Gas Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Western Gas Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 292.31%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Western Gas Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Gas Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Gas Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Gas Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Gas Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Western Gas Partners Company Profile

Western Gas Partners LP engages in the owning, operating, acquiring, and developing of midstream energy assets. It involves in the gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company was founded in August 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Western Gas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Gas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.