Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.39. Weyerhaeuser posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Weyerhaeuser.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,753,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,886,914,000 after buying an additional 1,220,115 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 37,995,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,329,848,000 after buying an additional 377,191 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,546,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,126,000 after buying an additional 1,482,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,102,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,604,000 after buying an additional 1,683,653 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,971,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,002,000 after buying an additional 56,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

WY traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $35.65. 4,811,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,185,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.37. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $38.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

