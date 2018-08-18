Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,261,000 after purchasing an additional 21,302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 1,796.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 49,667 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 45,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the second quarter worth $176,000.

Get iShares Transportation Average ETF alerts:

Shares of IYT stock opened at $202.27 on Friday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 52 week low of $157.65 and a 52 week high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.