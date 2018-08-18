Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $66.93 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 999,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,921 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $66,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLP increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLP now owns 84,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 63.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 14,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,137,000.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $66.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.15 and a 52 week high of $75.27.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

