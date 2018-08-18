Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,696 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 811 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.63.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $142.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.39. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $132.26 and a 52-week high of $203.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The casino operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 69.17% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 54.95%.

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

