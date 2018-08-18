Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $441.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will report sales of $441.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $444.00 million and the lowest is $440.00 million. Littelfuse posted sales of $317.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.84 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $459.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.84 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on LFUS. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.00.

LFUS stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $219.09. 106,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $166.40 and a 52 week high of $238.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director John E. Major sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.77, for a total transaction of $147,556.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,994 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,107.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $34,089.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,083.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,984,799. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1,649.7% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 395,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,213,000 after acquiring an additional 372,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,606,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,641,000 after acquiring an additional 218,101 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 60.6% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 564,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,525,000 after acquiring an additional 212,944 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 110.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 394,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,105,000 after acquiring an additional 207,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter worth about $36,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

