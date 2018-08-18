Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Match Group Inc (MTCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $436.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) will announce $436.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $433.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $439.50 million. Match Group posted sales of $343.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.99 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $421.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.07 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 53.18% and a net margin of 32.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Match Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. BidaskClub cut Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Match Group to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Aegis upped their price target on Match Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.82.

In other Match Group news, CEO Amanda Ginsberg sold 106,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $5,275,184.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,610.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $182,089.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,354,000 after buying an additional 1,162,124 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,158,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Match Group by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,630,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,173,000 after buying an additional 355,723 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,747,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Match Group by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,392,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,945,000 after buying an additional 741,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $47.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.03. Match Group has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $51.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

