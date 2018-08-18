Zacks: Analysts Expect Century Communities Inc (CCS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $597.31 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) will post $597.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $567.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $646.55 million. Century Communities reported sales of $379.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.59 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $531.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.20 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.58.

Century Communities stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.15. The stock had a trading volume of 185,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,514. The company has a market capitalization of $927.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Century Communities has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $36.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Century Communities by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,914,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,339,000 after purchasing an additional 368,456 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $9,726,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,323,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,750,000 after purchasing an additional 232,059 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Century Communities by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 584,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,497,000 after purchasing an additional 199,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 339,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 189,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in California, Colorado, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and the provision of mortgage services and title services to its home buyers.

