Zacks: Analysts Set $15.25 Target Price for Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (BWB)

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $15.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.23 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bridgewater Bancshares an industry rank of 115 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 11th.

Shares of BWB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.36. 37,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,516. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 million. equities analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Parish purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry J. Baack purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $25,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter worth $142,000. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter worth $143,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter worth $148,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers saving and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.