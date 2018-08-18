Zacks: Analysts Set $37.00 Target Price for Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (AMOT)

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $37.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Allied Motion Technologies an industry rank of 23 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $47.19. 57,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,597. Allied Motion Technologies has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $51.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $475.84 million, a PE ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.85.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $79.98 million during the quarter. research analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 4,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.