Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.82 Million

Brokerages expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to post sales of $30.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.98 million and the lowest is $28.89 million. Dynagas LNG Partners posted sales of $33.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year sales of $123.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.57 million to $130.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $136.41 million per share, with estimates ranging from $126.09 million to $167.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $30.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.11 million.

A number of research firms have commented on DLNG. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dynagas LNG Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

NYSE DLNG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 66,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,664. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.43%. Dynagas LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 135.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 26.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 221,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 45,866 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $893,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $891,000. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

