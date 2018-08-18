Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) to announce sales of $153.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.00 million and the lowest is $151.13 million. MACOM Technology Solutions posted sales of $166.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $577.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $571.00 million to $581.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $666.77 million per share, with estimates ranging from $640.00 million to $700.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $137.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.53.

MTSI stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,603. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $46.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.66.

In related news, insider John Croteau sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,233.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Rajgarhia sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,506.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,750 shares of company stock worth $168,860. 32.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.4% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 646,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 72.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 309,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for more than 60 product lines.

